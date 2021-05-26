5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $489,000

Looking for a phenomenal home in HERITAGE LAKES? Welcome to 9510 Cotswold! This spacious, 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH, 3 STALL GARAGE home has it all! From the moment you walk in you will notice it’s brightly lit rooms and warm feel. The main floor features: a great room with large oversized windows, open kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and a beautiful formal dining room. The space and light continue upstairs with 3 oversized bedrooms including the master suite greeting you with double doors. Two huge bedrooms with their own vanities and a connecting jack & jill bath. This space is complete well a thought out 2nd floor laundry room! Downstairs you are greeted by another large family room, 2 more bedrooms and an additional bath. The backyard is the crown jewel of this home with mature trees and landscape. Imagine enjoying drinks and barbeques on the patio this summer! Call or text today for a private showing! View More