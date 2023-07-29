Welcome to 7901 Patrick Ave. This like-new home in a great south Lincoln neighborhood is ready for you to move right in and call it home. Walk in the front door to find a large and open main floor. The kitchen offers a large island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. You will love sitting out back on the covered patio. Three bedrooms on the main floor including the primary suite with a gorgeous tiled shower and a walk-in closet. There's a drop zone as you enter through the garage conveniently located right next to the laundry room. Downstairs has two more bedrooms as well as a large living room with a wet bar. This home has been meticulously cared for by its original owners and is now ready for you to call your own. Call today to schedule your private showing.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $487,500
