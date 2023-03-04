Fantastic 1671 sq ft ranch style home backing to common area. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and huge family room being finished in the daylight basement. Lots of daylight windows in the basement too. The main floor is the desirable split bedroom design. 10 ft ceiling in the great room with D/V stone surround fireplace. Great kitchen with Quartz counters, tile backsplash, corner walk-in pantry and large center island. White trim & interior doors. The primary suite has a private bath with double sinks, Quartz tops, tile shower and a large walk-in closet with pocket door access into the laundry room. Mud room off the 3 stall garage has a custom bench, cabinets & countertop drop area and 2nd coat closet. Composite vaulted covered deck with stairs to the backyard. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Basement can be completed for additional cost at a buyers' request.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $484,900
