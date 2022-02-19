Nearly brand-new ranch style home features 5 bedrooms and 3 baths located in The Woodlands neighborhood off S 81st and Yankee Hill Rd. This home features a large living room area with vaulted ceilings. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, along with SS appliances and spacious walk-in pantry. The main level consists of the primary suite with coffered ceiling, large walk-in closet, walk-in tile shower, and dual sink vanity. There is also a second bedroom along with a full bathroom and laundry room. On the lower level, you have 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bathroom, and a large rec room area. This home offers an oversized covered deck leading to a massive patio with easy access to a generous backyard. Plenty of storage with over 1500 sq ft in the attached 6-stall tandem style garage that is completely insulated in this incredibly energy efficient all-electric home. Call for your private showing today before it's gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $479,950
