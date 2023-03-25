Complete and ready to move in! Don't miss out on this Buhr Homes walkout ranch located in Southwest Village Heights! This California Ranch features a split plan with a private primary suite & 2 additional bedrooms located on the opposite side of the main level. A functional kitchen with large island opens to the great room with hardwood floors & 11' ceilings. The spacious primary features dual vanity w/ linen cabinet, tiled walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Main floor laundry room/mud room provides access out to a 3 stall garage. The fully finished basement includes a rec room, full bath, and two additional conforming bedrooms. A 12 x 14 covered deck leads down to an extended patio - perfect for enjoying time outdoors or entertaining.