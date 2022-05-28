Shannon Salem, M: 402-990-0179, Shannon.Salem@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Check out this better than new 2 story home in popular Woodlands at Yankee Hill. An open floor plan and gorgeous finishes will greet you from the first step inside the front door. You’ll find the flex room and dining room that feed right into the generous kitchen. Cozy up in the front of the fireplace or sprawl out for movie night in the great room. Head upstairs to find an oversized primary bedroom with attached sitting room, spa like attached bath and huge closet. Three well-appointed bedrooms, full hallway bath with double sinks and laundry complete the upstairs. Need even more space? The basement is fully finished with rec room, large bedroom and bathroom. Ready for the showstopper!?! Head outside to the fully fenced backyard with a gorgeous extended patio and built-in pergola! Why wait to build when you can make this home yours today!!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement saying Madison Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover. “This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community."
LPD will hold a 9 a.m. media conference on Monday to give an update on the shooting that left two people dead early Sunday morning.
The mall is now part of Washington Prime Group, which owns malls in Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas and Missouri.
A few years back, a curious woman in Lincoln set out to find out more about the old house she loved. Elle Stecher found answers and something better: She found Jack.
A total of 22 Nebraska high school seniors, but none from Lincoln, achieved the rare feat of a perfect ACT score this year.
United Airlines plans to start a Lincoln-to-Houston flight in September.
The mission to show Tom Cruise a good time as he prepared to film "Top Gun" in 1985 fell to Lt. Walter E. Carter, Jr., known to his fellow naval aviators as Slapshot, and to the Cornhusker state as University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.
Keilan Schultz, 17, of Wymore, was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's crash. Billy O'Keefe Jr., 18, also of Wymore, was taken to Bryan Campus West in serious condition.
Police said 45-year-old Rodney Badberg punched the man three times and kicked him once before fleeing the area on foot, leaving the man bleeding on the sidewalk.
The Nebraska football team has made another big addition at a big position of need.