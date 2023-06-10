Sitting on a walkout lot in Southwest Village Heights, this five bedroom home, three bedroom home will be fully finished and ready for your fall move in date. The details of this home include a designers touch from top to bottom. The open kitchen offers painted cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers and quartz countertops as well as decorative lighting over the large island. Finishes will be pre-selected however buyer input can be considered if you jump in early enough. Call today!