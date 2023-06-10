Sitting on a walkout lot in Southwest Village Heights, this five bedroom home, three bedroom home will be fully finished and ready for your fall move in date. The details of this home include a designers touch from top to bottom. The open kitchen offers painted cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers and quartz countertops as well as decorative lighting over the large island. Finishes will be pre-selected however buyer input can be considered if you jump in early enough. Call today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prelude, Lincoln's newest vintage clothing and sneaker store, might be considered — as its wares suggest — a throwback.
The partially finished, multimillion-dollar dwelling being built by Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks was sold for $1.8 million.
The Nebraska Lottery said a winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold Tuesday at the Casey's General Store location on North 70th Street in Lincoln.
Big Boy will stop in towns across Nebraska on the way to the college baseball championships in Omaha.
The 56th Street/U.S. 77 exit, one of the original exits on Interstate 80, is seeing a development boom.