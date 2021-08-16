5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $474,900

Call today to see this beautiful Boulder ridge 2 story built by Schneider Custom Homes. This house has so much to offer. Craftsman built home with a beautiful open concept and lots of neat details. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bath areas. It features maple hardwood floors throughout the main level and also the second floor. Granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 8-foot-long kitchen island, a dedicated office space, and a cozy gas fireplace. HUGE Master bedroom/bathroom/closet with walk-in tiled shower, oil rubbed bronze faucets/ light fixtures/ handles/ pulls, Hunter Douglas wood blinds throughout home, walk-in closets in 3 bedrooms. Epoxy coated garage floor, professionally landscaped and spacious yard all tucked inside a very family friendly neighborhood. Kloefkorn Elementary/ Moore Middle/ East High School. Near trails, Mendoza Park, golf courses, shopping and restaurants. This home checks all the boxes.