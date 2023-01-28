 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $472,000

Here's a nice move in ready ranch in south Lincoln! Located in the Woodlands, just south of 70th and Yankee Hill, this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has been well maintained and feels like new. You'll enter into the open concept living room with coffered ceiling. Wood floors encompass this area and flow into the kitchen\dining. Gorgeous grey, quartz countertops line the espresso cabinets and kitchen island, all complimented with stainless steel appliances. The nice sized primary bedroom has a private bath with double sink vanity and a beautiful walk in, tiled shower. The basement has a spacious entertainment room and 2 more bedrooms along with full bath. Worth noting is the 3 stall garage with extra depth in the third stall, main floor laundry and the large backyard where you can spend next summer grilling! Hurry and see this home fast before it's gone!

