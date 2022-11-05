5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $466,500

Fantastic daylight ranch backing to common area. 1671 sq ft on the main floor with an additional 1320 sq ft finished through the drywall stage in the daylight basement. Split bedroom design. 3 + 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 stall garage. Great room with gas fireplace. Center island with pendant lighting and a great walk-in corner pantry are featured in the kitchen. White cabinetry and white trim and interior doors throughout. The primary bedroom has a private bath with tile shower and double sinks and connects to the spacious walk-in closet which in turn connects to the laundry room. The family room, 4th & 5th bedrooms and a full bath are through drywall and can be fully finished at a buyer's request. Full sod & underground sprinklers. Covered deck with stairs. Common area behind this home.