Gorgeous Wilderness Hills 2-story available now!! This Great Plains Custom Home has over 4,000 finished sq. ft! The upper level features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The primary bedroom leads to a spacious bathroom with 2 sinks, a walk-in shower, and a oversized walk in closet. There are 3 more bedrooms on the upper level, 1 has a private full bathroom and the other 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level as well. On the main level you'll find beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen and a walk-in pantry. A mud room separates the kitchen from the large 4 stall garage. Below grade is a finished basement with a 5th bedroom, a full bathroom, a large family room, and lots of storage space. The home also features lots of beautiful hardwood flooring, high quality brick/stone, and a covered front & back porch. Call to set up a private showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $464,900
