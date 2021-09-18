Welcome to 5951 Opus Circle, located in the ever popular Vintage Heights Subdivision. You will most definitely want to see this efficiently designed open concept floor plan built by Nelson Construction and Design. This five bedroom home features three of the bedrooms on the main level, extremely large primary bedroom/primary bath. Kitchen appliances upgraded to stainless steel, granite counter tops throughout the whole house. Options are endless in the basement, plenty of room for pool table, ping pong, shuffle board - it's all up to you. Exterior of the home is completely 100% maintenance free, three stall finished, extra deep garage, and a very large cul-de-sac lot gives you more than you could ever want for under $460K. Please do not miss out on this one! Outstanding neighborhood, middle school kids can enjoy the new school and YMCA. Call today to schedule your own private showing.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $459,900
