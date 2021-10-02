 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $454,900

$2,500 BUYER CLOSING CREDIT to go along with all of the features of this gorgeous home! With an array of sleek finishes, a generous open plan layout, this immaculate 5-bed, 3-bath ranch is a paradigm of luxury Lincoln living. Exterior features of this 3,100+ sq ft home include beautiful tall windows, a covered patio, sprinklers & landscaping. Beyond a functional entryway space with LVP flooring the home flows into a luminous, open-concept living area with dining & kitchen area. The kitchen is well-equipped for any chef with granite countertops, detailed cabinetry & a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom with detailed walls sits on the main level & allows you plenty of privacy with its master bath suite complete with chic fixtures & finishes. The basement gives you plenty of extra space to entertain with a large rec room, a wet bar, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom & plenty of storage. All situated in a friendly neighborhood near great schools!

