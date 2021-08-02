5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $454,900

Boasting an array of sleek finishes and a thoughtful open plan layout, this immaculate 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom ranch is a paradigm of modern Lincoln living. Features of this 3,100+ sq. ft. home include solid surface flooring, beautiful tall windows surrounding the fireplace, central heating and cooling, and a convenient washer/dryer hook-up. Beyond a functional entryway space the home flows into a luminous, open-concept living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen is well-equipped for any chef with granite countertops, detailed cabinetry and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom sits on the main level and allows you plenty of privacy with its master bath suite complete with chic fixtures and finishes. The basement gives you plenty of extra space to entertain with a large rec room, a wet bar, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom and plenty of storage. All situated in a friendly neighborhood near great schools!