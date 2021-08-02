Boasting an array of sleek finishes and a thoughtful open plan layout, this immaculate 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom ranch is a paradigm of modern Lincoln living. Features of this 3,100+ sq. ft. home include solid surface flooring, beautiful tall windows surrounding the fireplace, central heating and cooling, and a convenient washer/dryer hook-up. Beyond a functional entryway space the home flows into a luminous, open-concept living, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen is well-equipped for any chef with granite countertops, detailed cabinetry and a suite of high-end stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom sits on the main level and allows you plenty of privacy with its master bath suite complete with chic fixtures and finishes. The basement gives you plenty of extra space to entertain with a large rec room, a wet bar, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom and plenty of storage. All situated in a friendly neighborhood near great schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $454,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An unvaccinated woman in her 20s, who was hospitalized, died from the virus, according to a Friday news release from the department.
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
- Updated
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
- Updated
June 15 was the first day Division I volleyball coaches could talk to Class of 2023 prospects. The Huskers called Harper Murray at 12 a.m.
- Updated
Brian Rosenthal, 49, was arrested in Lancaster County on Wednesday and taken to the Nemaha County Jail in Auburn, according to court filings.
- Updated
The flood of threats that ultimately forced organizers to cancel the private event — slated to occur after businesses hours and unaffiliated with the museum's own programming — has prompted a police investigation.
It will be the second location in Nebraska for the burger chain that's owned by Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, Paul, who's a chef.
- Updated
Police tweeted early Wednesday evening that a 12-year-old girl Lincoln girl, missing all day, had been safely found.
- Updated
Aedan Strauss, then a 17-year-old Lincoln East student, was life-flighted to a hospital in Kearney on Dec. 7, 2019, after the fall during a performance at North Platte High School.
- Updated
Be careful counting out Nebraska veteran QB Adrian Martinez. He has a chip on his shoulder and the mentality of a man with nothing to lose. Perfect.
Momentum, pressure, identity and jobs on the line: Six storylines as the Huskers begin preseason camp
- Updated
Nebraska plays Illinois in less than one month. Let that sink in. As such, here's a six-pack of storylines to monitor this fall.