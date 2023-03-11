Check out this well maintained 5 bed, 3 bath ranch located in the Woodlands! You'll enter into an open concept living room with coffered ceiling and wood floors that flow into the kitchen\dining. Gorgeous grey, quartz countertops line the espresso cabinets and kitchen island, all complimented with stainless steel appliances. The nice sized primary bedroom has a private bath with double sink vanity and a beautiful walk in, tiled shower. The basement has a spacious entertainment room and 2 more bedrooms along with full bath. Worth noting is the 3 stall garage with extra depth in the third stall, main floor laundry and the large backyard where you can spend next summer grilling! Hurry and see this home fast before it's gone!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $454,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the Warriors played on Thursday, all four Nebraska tribes were in attendance, most donning Santee blue — “Even though we’re different tri…
The 55-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison after investigators allegedly found him with 12 grams of meth, 5.8 grams of cocaine…
Two Nebraska sheriffs and a sheriff's captain have been fined $1,000 each for appearing in uniform in an ad for former gubernatorial candidate…
Welcome to the Journal Star's boys state basketball tournament hub. Consider this your one-stop for the week — stories, photos, tweets, videos…
All four of the men were removed from The Bar after fist fighting inside, and once outside, the 29-year-old retrieved a baseball bat from his …