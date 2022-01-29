 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $450,000

Located in The Woodlands just South of 84th & Yankee Hill. Fabulous 5 bedroom ranch by Pfeiffer Construction. This home boasts over 3100 finished sq. ft. with five bedrooms and three baths. The spacious primary bedroom features a bathroom with a beautiful walk-in tile shower, dual sinks with granite countertops and a large walk-in closet. The open concept kitchen has a large island with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, beautiful painted cabinets and a walk-in pantry. The living room features, open layout with a vaulted ceiling and deck overlooking the yard. There is 3 bedrooms on the main floor and an additional 2 bedrooms in the fully finished basement. You will love the spacious family room and all the additional storage space throughout the home all combined with the attached 4-stall garage. This home is done in 30 days or less. Don't miss out on this one! Schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News