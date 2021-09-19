5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $449,900

 Skip to main content
In-town acreage available now! This beautiful 5 bed, 4 bath, 2 story home features over 3300 sq ft and sits on 1.12 acres just off 84th and Pioneers. The main floor features a large, updated kitchen, dining room, living room and powder bathroom. The 2nd floor features 4 bedrooms and 2 bath areas – ensuite ¾ bathroom and a full hall bath. Basement features a bedroom suite with its own full bathroom along with a large family room and laundry space. The home features plenty of storage space with an extra deep 2-stall attached garage and separate detached one stall garage. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on not one but two great spaces - the private back deck or the side patio. Close to restaurants, shopping, and schools. Call today to schedule your private showing!

