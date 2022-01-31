Craftsman-style bungalow in Village Gardens welcomes you with large covered front porch. The main level features the primary suite, an office, 2nd bedroom, laundry room, kitchen with multi-level island, formal dining room & the living room has a gas fireplace to warm yourself by on chilly evenings. The upper level has 3 more bedrooms & a full bathroom. The 5th bedroom could also be used as a family room. There is a sound system with speakers throughout the home & on the porch/patio that can be turned into the radio or internet. The garage is off the alley & is extra deep at 27 feet. The unfinished basement has 1584 square feet & is plumbed to add a bathroom. The back of the home has a covered patio with a hot tub, privacy fence, nice landscaping & has a stunning firepit wall. All appliances stay with home. Furnace, water heater & roof new in 2016. Great location as it is close enough to walk to restaurants, parks, salons & more. HOA does snow removal on sidewalks and alley.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $445,000
