5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $439,900

Prepare to be impressed when you enter the Acadia! This 3,000 sq. ft. home has been meticulously planned and built by NuHAVEN Builders using the highest quality materials, craftsmanship and design aesthetic. This home enjoys abundant natural light and a layout designed for easy living and entertaining. The main level incorporates a generously-proportioned kitchen complete with high-end stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, welcoming living and dining rooms with beautiful solid surface flooring and three bedrooms. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom that encourages relaxation. The living room’s fireplace provides comfort and warmth in the wintertime and the covered patio is a delight for entertaining on your days outside! Downstairs you will find plenty of extra space to entertain with a large rec room, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom and plenty of storage. Conveniently located near schools, dining and leisure facilities! View More

