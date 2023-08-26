Model Home Not For Sale/LINCOLN SALES CENTER. Welcome to THE WOODLANDS AT YANKEE HILL - Home of the QUARTZ Model Home by Richland Homes. This remarkable location features lots available by Richland Homes, just minutes from Hwy 2, schools, restaurants, shopping, parks and recreation areas. This QUARTZ floor plan is part of the Richland Homes Aspire Collection, featuring TWO Ranch Plans and FOUR Two-Story Plans, ranging from 1473 – 2428 square feet. Richland Homes offers a fantastic menu of choice options for each individual plan to help Homeowners create their dream home. Models are listed at Current Base & Lot Prices according to Richland Homes Standard Features. Models will show a variation of included features & options available and can be viewed by visiting during Model Hours – Thurs-Sun 12-4 pm.