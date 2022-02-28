Craftsman-style bungalow in Village Gardens welcomes you with large covered front porch. The main level features the primary suite, an office, 2nd bedroom, laundry room, kitchen with multi-level island, formal dining room & the living room has a gas fireplace to warm yourself by on chilly evenings. The upper level has 3 more bedrooms & a full bathroom. The 5th bedroom could also be used as a family room. There is a sound system with speakers throughout the home & on the porch/patio that can be turned into the radio or internet. The garage is off the alley & is extra deep at 27 feet. The unfinished basement has 1584 square feet & is plumbed to add a bathroom. The back of the home has a covered patio with a hot tub, privacy fence, nice landscaping & has a stunning firepit wall. All appliances stay with home. Furnace, water heater & roof new in 2016. Great location as it is close enough to walk to restaurants, parks, salons & more. HOA does snow removal on sidewalks and alley.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $434,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dillard's, which bought the building after Younkers closed, filed a $9.9 million building permit and looks to be planning an expansion into the space.
In addition to restitution, United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced James Nieman to five years of probation and 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for theft of government funds.
What better way to celebrate 4-20 than with a Snoop Dogg concert? That’s going to happen when the iconic pot-loving rapper is joined by rising country star Koe Wetzel at Pinnacle Bank Arena April 20.
Nicki Beenblossom, who authorities believe was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.
In a complaint, Phi Gamma Delta argued it was punished and retaliated against for its members’ political viewpoints and protected political speech after members allegedly harassed participants of the 2017 Women’s March.
"It was just an open, welcoming home where everyone felt like they belonged," Patte Newman said. "And just — that's Alene. Just an open heart and open house, and someplace that everyone can feel comfortable."
Scott Frost's contract was extended in late 2019 and Fred Hoiberg's six months after. Now, those agreements are the center of attention.
Sixteen years ago today, the eight winners of what was then the nation's largest lottery jackpot stepped forward to raucous applause at a press conference in Lincoln.
Soon after the Huskers announced Chuck Love's suspension, guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team's official online roster.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the Dodge County Attorney’s Office had not yet been formally requested to file charges against the teacher, but that a law enforcement investigation was ongoing.