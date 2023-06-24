Looking for a 5 bedroom, 3 Bathroom RANCH home that backs to a commons space? You have ARRIVED! 7105 NW 19th is light flooded, with an open concept ranch with soaring ceilings, oversized windows throughout & 640 sq ft, 3 car garage on corner lot backing to farmland in the Highview neighborhood. You own't overlook the impressive and clean details in this better than new ranch home. You'll love the solid surface counters in the eat in island, walk in corner pantry, and extended dining room with sliding doors leading to the patio. Lower level has so much to offer; two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, family room with additional recreation space and a over 200 sqft unfinished storage room. The oversized three stall garage includes built in storage and custom workbench. This home offers so much, schedule your showing TODAY