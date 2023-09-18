Spacious Single-Story Living: This 5-bedroom one-story ranch home offers spacious living with all your essential rooms on one level, making it convenient and comfortable. Modern Upgrades: Enjoy the luxury of newer carpets throughout the home, providing a fresh and welcoming atmosphere. Elegant Quartz Countertops: The kitchen and bathroom are adorned with stunning quartz countertops, adding a touch of elegance and durability to these essential spaces. Finished Walk-Out Basement: The finished basement is a versatile space that offers privacy and endless possibilities. Use it as an entertainment area, home office, or guest suite – the choice is yours! Private Outdoor Oasis: Step into your backyard, enclosed by a privacy fence, creating a serene and secluded outdoor space for relaxation and gatherings. Cozy Fireplace: The basement features an amazing fireplace operated by a remote control, providing warmth and ambiance for those cozy evenings. Move-In Ready: All the hard work is done.