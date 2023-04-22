Jacob Casper, M: 402-802-4123, jacob.casper@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - Welcome to this like new 5+1 bed ranch on nearly a quarter-acre corner lot in fabulous Grandview Estates in SE Lincoln! The main living spaces feature expansive cathedral ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and custom blinds. The kitchen features staggered cabinets with crown molding, a center island w/ breakfast bar, pantry, and granite countertops with tiled backsplash. The spacious dining room can accommodate a large table. The finished basement has a large rec room, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closet + 1 room and another full bathroom. There is also a storage room with plenty of space, 3 stall garage, underground sprinklers, 6 ft vinyl privacy fence, and a south-facing patio! Schedule a showing today!