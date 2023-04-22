Jacob Casper, M: 402-802-4123, jacob.casper@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - Welcome to this like new 5+1 bed ranch on nearly a quarter-acre corner lot in fabulous Grandview Estates in SE Lincoln! The main living spaces feature expansive cathedral ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and custom blinds. The kitchen features staggered cabinets with crown molding, a center island w/ breakfast bar, pantry, and granite countertops with tiled backsplash. The spacious dining room can accommodate a large table. The finished basement has a large rec room, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closet + 1 room and another full bathroom. There is also a storage room with plenty of space, 3 stall garage, underground sprinklers, 6 ft vinyl privacy fence, and a south-facing patio! Schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $429,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, which filed bankruptcy last month, closed Burger King locations in central and north Lincoln, as well as the l…
"I mean, if you're gonna default to using these self checkouts, you better make sure they're policed appropriately," the director of the Nebra…
It's been 10 years since Jack Hoffman's memorable touchdown run at Memorial Stadium. Since then, he and his family have been on one emotional …
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reported income from a real estate firm founded by his wife and her family, even after the company cease…
Nebraska hasn't beaten the Gophers since 2018. Matt Rhule will get a chance in his first game on the Huskers' sideline. Let's check in on P.J.…