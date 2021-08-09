 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $429,000

Fantastic Location! *Gettysburg/Williamsburg* Check out this fabulous 5 bed, 4 bath home backing up to commons and bike path. This large fenced back yard has tons of possibilities. (I'm thinking pool) Close to restaurants, shopping, grocery....you name it! Abundance of space in this home with large kitchen/dining/hearth area for gathering. Double sided fireplace, formal dining, first floor laundry, 2 story foyer, granite, throughout, fresh paint & new carpet! Seriously!

