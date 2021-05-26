5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $425,000

Come see this beautiful and large home with 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms and over 3,200 square feet in total living area. Many new updates were done including new roofing, new a/c and furnace, new flooring, new ceiling fans, new paint, new light fixtures, and many more. The large open kitchen and family room has new granite countertops, sinks and faucets, and access to a deck that leads to the backyard that backs up next to a commons area. All of the bathrooms have been completely remodeled with new ceramic tile flooring and shower. Second level has 4 bedrooms and 2 more full sized bathrooms. The walkout basement has a very large family room with a brand new wet bar and an additional bedroom and full sized bath. This house also features an oversized 3 stall garage and has a very large storage room in the basement. View More