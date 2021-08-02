5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $425,000

Newer construction but none of the extra costs! Sellers have added window coverings + light fixtures + privacy fence + landscaping! BIG BRIGHT OPEN concept living room with vaulted ceilings. Dreamy kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Gorgeous primary suite and two additional bedrooms on the main floor. First floor laundry! WALKOUT basement features a HUGE family room for making memories + wet bar. Not to mention...two LARGE bedrooms PLUS bath. TONS of storage! Enjoy a cup of coffee on the deck or run jump and play in the backyard! THREE stall garage. Located near Wysong Elementary! Don't miss out! Call for an appointment today!