 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $424,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $424,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $424,000

Tim Traudt, M: 402-499-1770, ttraudt@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Come live in one of the up and coming fastest growing neighborhoods in Northeast Lincoln! This home has 5 beds, 3 beds and a deep garage making it 5 stalls! This stunning home is walking distance from the 60-acre private community lake (part of your homeowners association dues) and 2 blocks from the new Robinson Elementary School! Imagine yourself using the lake on a hot summer day and walking your kids to school.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News