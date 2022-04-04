5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $419,500

Rebecca Collins, M: 262-271-5934, rebecca.collins@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Open House Friday 10-1. Looking for a home in NW Lincoln with a lot more space? Here’s your chance! This 5 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car two story with finished basement shows true pride of ownership throughout. The 2 story entry and formal living/dining room with hardwood floors lead into the updated kitchen- with huge island open to the great room. These walls and 9ft ceilings have just been professionally repainted. Convenient second floor laundry and spacious bedrooms are upstairs. Lower level has two rec rooms suitable for a multitude of activities, an office, 3/4 bath and bonus finished walk-in storage perfect for a wine collection. Enjoy the upcoming summer in your huge .4 acre yard (keep the zero turn mower, it’s included!) There is something for everyone out here with 2 patios plus half basketball court, all with the shade of mature pruned trees, and refreshed landscaping. Prime location with eas