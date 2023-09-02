New Construction ranch in SW Village Heights, COMPLETE and ready! Wasser Construction's Poplar Ranch floor plan, 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage. Upon entering the door you're greeted w/ a spacious open floor plan & tons of natural light. Living area features beautiful gas fireplace & leads into gorgeous kitchen w/ large island and pantry. SOFT CLOSE CABINETS EVERYWHERE. All SS appliances included! Amazing primary suite w/ full bathroom featuring double sinks & walk-in closet. Another 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry finish off your main level. The fully finished basement has a large rec room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. High quality finishes, quartz counters, custom cabinets, sod & sprinklers and comes with a 1 yr Builder Warranty! Call and schedule to see this one today!