New Construction ranch in SW Village Heights, COMPLETE and ready! Wasser Construction's Poplar Ranch floor plan, 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage. Upon entering the door you're greeted w/ a spacious open floor plan & tons of natural light. Living area features beautiful gas fireplace & leads into gorgeous kitchen w/ large island and pantry. SOFT CLOSE CABINETS EVERYWHERE. All SS appliances included! Amazing primary suite w/ full bathroom featuring double sinks & walk-in closet. Another 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry finish off your main level. The fully finished basement has a large rec room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. High quality finishes, quartz counters, custom cabinets, sod & sprinklers and comes with a 1 yr Builder Warranty! Call and schedule to see this one today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Huskers had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Gophers came back to win on Dragan Kesich's field goal as time expired.
From parking to tickets to calling a postgame Uber, check out our guide before attending Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
Some Huskers got good news Tuesday, and others didn't. Here's a glance at how former Nebraska players fared on cut day in the NFL.
If you want to get noticed, you’ve got to do something big. And Nebraska's match against Omaha was huge. Here's how national media and athlete…
Yes, wins would be great, but a strong foundation is what Athletic Director Trev Alberts is looking for in Matt Rhule’s debut campaign.