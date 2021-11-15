Don't miss out on this well cared for 5 bed 4 bath two story in Horizon's View. Walk in to this open concept with hardwood floors, stacked stone floor to ceiling fireplace and abundance of windows to let in all the natural light. Second floor features 4 bedrooms, large primary bedroom with jacuzzi tub, oversized walk-in shower and walk-in closet, second hvac unit along with second floor laundry. As you walk into the basement you'll appreciate the open concept, 9ft ceilings, wetbar for the movie nights and 3/4 bath next to the 5th bedroom. If you're looking for space then you'll love the open field commons area with walk path that will give you all the views of beautiful sunsets as you sit out on your over sized paver patio and a beefy cedar pergola which is absolutely perfect for entertaining. Additional features include covered front porch, oversized 3 car garage with additional 8 x 20 storage space, underground sprinklers and mature landscaping. Make your appointment today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $414,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
- Updated
Here are six possibilities for Nebraska's offensive coordinator role that fit specific prerequisites, such as play-calling experience.
- Updated
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts likes the idea of Scott Frost not having his head buried in a play sheet during a game. Maybe a new way will help NU in close games.
- Updated
Internet Nebraska had an email outage over the weekend that angered customers. The company also says it will no longer provide DSL internet service.
- Updated
"The phone calls include Ms. Idigima and Mr. Weaver discussing the case, witnesses and video evidence of their pending charges," according to the petition for action on conditions of pretrial release.
- Updated
Scott Frost in 2017 was regarded as a young gun with a cutting-edge offense, a dynamic play-caller. Monday, he basically fired himself as play-caller. His story at Nebraska is simply remarkable.
- Updated
Joel Sartore will appear as himself on Tuesday’s episode -- a role he landed because the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, is a fan of Sartore’s Photo Ark project.
A 'tough 72' hours for Husker football: Coaches fired, players 'hurting', Frost looking for path forward
- Updated
Frost on restructuring contract, firing coaches: "It’s an easy decision to me to make any sacrifices I have to to have the privilege to continue to be here.”
- Updated
My, how times have changed at NU. Frank Solich's revamped staff was 10-3 in 2003, yet was shown the door. Now, Scott Frost faces his own trying task.
- Updated
Wednesday was reminiscent of the fall day in 2002 when former Nebraska coach Frank Solich announced major changes on his staff.