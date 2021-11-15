5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $414,900

Don't miss out on this well cared for 5 bed 4 bath two story in Horizon's View. Walk in to this open concept with hardwood floors, stacked stone floor to ceiling fireplace and abundance of windows to let in all the natural light. Second floor features 4 bedrooms, large primary bedroom with jacuzzi tub, oversized walk-in shower and walk-in closet, second hvac unit along with second floor laundry. As you walk into the basement you'll appreciate the open concept, 9ft ceilings, wetbar for the movie nights and 3/4 bath next to the 5th bedroom. If you're looking for space then you'll love the open field commons area with walk path that will give you all the views of beautiful sunsets as you sit out on your over sized paver patio and a beefy cedar pergola which is absolutely perfect for entertaining. Additional features include covered front porch, oversized 3 car garage with additional 8 x 20 storage space, underground sprinklers and mature landscaping. Make your appointment today!