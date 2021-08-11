A rare find! Sitting on almost 3/4 of an acre, this architecturally designed 2.5 story, 5 BR home may be just what you are looking for with so much character including original hard wood floors, cathedral ceilings and built-ins throughout. The main floor features a Fourier, large living room, formal dining, primary BR w/walk-in closet, full bath, laundry, sunroom, den and BR #2. The 2nd floor houses a large family room with 3 additional BRs and another full-sized bath. In the daylight basement you will find a half bath, kitchenette and workshop including an east side walkout with separate drive & entrance. You will be pleasantly surprised w/the amount of closet space in the bedrooms and if that wasn't enough there is a huge bonus storage room on the 3rd level. The opportunities are endless with a little vision for making this one your own and the sellers are paying for a home warranty to boot! Amazing central location close to schools and Piedmont. Schedule your private showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $399,999
