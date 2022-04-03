5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $399,900

Welcome to 4546 High St. This updated 5-bedroom home sitting on almost a half acre lot has all the character and charm that you could ever want. You are going to love the huge detached garage that has two stalls and an area the size of another stall for a workshop or hang-out area. The garage has been recently insulated and drywalled. The yard will not disappoint with lots of room for everybody to run around as well as limestone landscaping, a huge garden, a large shed(chicken coop), newly planted trees and fresh mulch. Walk in the front of this two story home to fine beautiful hard wood floors. All windows have been replaced and most of them in 2019. Four bedrooms on the 2nd floor as well as a full tiled bath. The walkout basement has its own suite and has made a great mother-in-law suite as well as a rentable space that can be locked from the rest of the house. You will absolutely love sitting out on the large deck. The entire exterior and most of the interior have just been painted.