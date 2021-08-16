 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $399,900

Come claim your slice of The Good Life! Location, location , location! This newly remodeled acreage is conveniently located just 1/2 mile North of Cornhusker HWY/HWY 6 between Lincoln & Waverly! Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 bath areas (NEW vanities, tile work, lighting & fixtures!), NEW carpet & ceramic tile flooring, NEW paint, NEW ceiling fans & light fixtures, updated kitchen with NEW counter tops & tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, primary suite with 2 closets & patio access, deck, maintenance free vinyl siding, 2 stall garage and 30x64 metal building with concrete floor. This one is a must see! Call today!

