5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $399,900

Stunning, light-filled ranch, with open floor plan! Features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus an office/workout room, and 3-stall garage. Lounge in your spacious living room enjoying the stone fireplace/entertainment between two large windows overlooking your backyard. The main living area has durable, waterproof flooring. Kitchen boasts clean white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous subway tile backsplash. The primary bedroom is huge and has a large walk-in closet with custom built wooden shelving and a large curbless tiled shower with french drain. Basement has 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full bath, 130 sq. ft. office/workout room, and big rec room. Hurry and schedule your showing today!

