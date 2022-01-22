Stunning, light-filled ranch, with open floor plan! Features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus an office/workout room, and 3-stall garage. Lounge in your spacious living room enjoying the stone fireplace/entertainment between two large windows overlooking your backyard. The main living area has durable, waterproof flooring. Kitchen boasts clean white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous subway tile backsplash. The primary bedroom is huge and has a large walk-in closet with custom built wooden shelving and a large curbless tiled shower with french drain. Basement has 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full bath, 130 sq. ft. office/workout room, and big rec room. Hurry and schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
First-year Husker A.D. Trev Alberts says "an underlying, consistent communication about competitive excellence hasn't been enough of our narrative as a department." Feels like the new boss is turning up the heat.
- Updated
Nebraska double-dipped in the transfer quarterback market, pairing former Florida State signal-caller Chubba Purdy with Casey Thompson.
- Updated
The board ruled that a Gretna player failed to establish residency within the district, thus making him ineligible to play.
- Updated
Changes are being considered for Memorial Stadium as NU officials "work through an outstanding modernization plan with community leaders," A.D. Trev Alberts says.
- Updated
Ajay Allen was verbally committed to play for new Husker running backs coach Bryan Applewhite at TCU. Now, he's visiting Lincoln.
- Updated
When Nebraska popped on Casey Thompson’s radar as a possible transfer destination, two names popped into Charles Thompson's mind: Mickey Joseph and Kenny Wilhite. That helped the Huskers' chances greatly.
- Updated
Caffey, a second-team All-American middle blocker, needs an NCAA waiver because she’d be a rare seven-season college athlete.
- Updated
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said the body was found about three-quarters of a mile from the crash site up against a fence line.
- Updated
Nitro Burger is closing its doors, while a new restaurant has plans to open locally.
- Updated
"We've identified locations we think would work, and we think would fit our criteria," Speaker Mike Hilgers said of a proposed lake between Lincoln and Omaha, adding no site has been selected at this time.