5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $394,950

WANT NEW CONSTRUCTION BUT DON'T WANT TO WAIT? This like-new home is only a year old and is ready for its new owners! Beautifully constructed 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. On the main floor you'll love the openness of the dining, kitchen and living room areas. The bedroom layout offers additional privacy with the primary bedroom suite separated from the 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Laundry and drop zone areas are conveniently located on the main floor. The finished daylight basement has an additional 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and large rec room area. You'll find ample storage throughout the home and an attached 3 stall garage. Enjoy the view of the large yard and commons area from the deck. Schedule your appointment today!