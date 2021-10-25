5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $379,900

Welcome to this amazing Big Thompson Creek Ranch style home. This beautiful home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a large open floor plan, a huge attached 2.5 stall garage with lots of shelves, storage, and an oversized drive way that can fit a large boat. This home has all the extra's including hickory wood flooring and cabinets in the kitchen, a huge walk in pantry, a new oversized composite deck, a stamped concrete patio, high impact shingles and so much more! When you walk in the front door you are invited in to vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and plenty of natural light and open space to move around. The master suite is very generous in size and has a large walk in closet, beautiful master bath with an Onyx shower and tile flooring. There are 2 additional bedrooms and another bath on the main level. The basement is finished with 2 large bedrooms, a bathroom, and a nice rec room. This house checks all the boxes. Don't wait for a tour on this, it won't last long.