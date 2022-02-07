 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $370,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $370,000

Kalyssa Duncan, M: 402-450-6565, kalyssa@kw.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Just a stone's throw from Cavett Elementary, this corner lot, 2-story stunner is calling your name! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home has been well-maintained and updated. The updated kitchen features new flooring, granite counters, and 2 pantries. The fully fenced backyard is guaranteed to be your favorite spot this spring and summer with gazebo, fire pit, and above-ground pool.

