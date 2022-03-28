 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $359,900

Don’t miss this immaculate Southeast Lincoln ranch! Features include 5 bedrooms, 3 bath areas, open concept main level with cathedral ceilings, large informal dining room, open kitchen with breakfast bar, appliances included (NEW stove & microwave 2021), master suite with coffered ceiling & bathroom, 1st floor laundry access, finished daylight basement, large storage room, covered front porch, NEW A/C (2021), wood deck and 2.5 stall garage. Enjoy the park like setting behind the home with walking path and access to Wysong Elementary. Call today!

