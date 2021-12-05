5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $350,000

Location Location! Come see 4080 Sheridan Blvd and imagine the possibilities! This 4 Bedroom 2 ½ bath home with over 4000 sq ft of finish sits on a corner lot along Sheridan Blvd. Loved by the same family for over 45 years all of the major systems have been updated including a total renovation down to the studs in 1979 followed by new and updated electrical, plumbing and windows. The roof and gutters were redone in 2016. A new foundation was added in 2018, siding in 2020 and deck in 2021. A unique awesome space of this home is the West Room. Many in Lincoln would remember it as a floral shop. It could now be reimagined into a Master Suite, a Mother-in-law type space or your “post-covid” home office. This home is about cozy nooks and warm spaces for everyone to enjoy! Come see all that 4080 Sheridan has to offer! Call for your personal tour.
