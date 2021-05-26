5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $349,900

Stone Bridge Creek Walkout Ranch available now!! This Deprez Custom Home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2400 finished sq ft. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The main floor has 3 bedrooms including the primary with its own bathroom suite. Below grade you'll find two more legal bedrooms and a bathroom along with a 25x16 family room with a walkout to the privacy fenced backyard. The home features washer/dryer hookups below and above grade, a covered deck/patio, and a 3 stall attached garage with 2 double deep stalls allowing you to fit 5 cars. Don't miss your chance to take a private tour of this home! Call to schedule a showing appointment today! View More