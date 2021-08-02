Wait till you see this beautiful two story in a Cripple Creek. From the moment you walk through the front door you will love the quality of finishes and the hard work that the seller has done over the years to make this a spectacular five-bed four-bath home in a great south Lincoln neighborhood so close to schools, tons of shopping and restaurants. Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout the main floor as well as tastefully painted walls and customs blinds. The kitchen was completely been renovated about three years ago and boasts quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The laundry is conveniently located directly off the kitchen. All the bedrooms are on the second floor including the primary with a recently redone tile shower. All of this on the inside and All NEW Pella windows, siding, roof and gutters in the last two years on the outside. This home is ready for you to move right in and not have to do a thing for years and years. Call today to schedule your private showing.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An unvaccinated woman in her 20s, who was hospitalized, died from the virus, according to a Friday news release from the department.
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
- Updated
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
- Updated
June 15 was the first day Division I volleyball coaches could talk to Class of 2023 prospects. The Huskers called Harper Murray at 12 a.m.
- Updated
Brian Rosenthal, 49, was arrested in Lancaster County on Wednesday and taken to the Nemaha County Jail in Auburn, according to court filings.
- Updated
The flood of threats that ultimately forced organizers to cancel the private event — slated to occur after businesses hours and unaffiliated with the museum's own programming — has prompted a police investigation.
It will be the second location in Nebraska for the burger chain that's owned by Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, Paul, who's a chef.
- Updated
Police tweeted early Wednesday evening that a 12-year-old girl Lincoln girl, missing all day, had been safely found.
- Updated
Aedan Strauss, then a 17-year-old Lincoln East student, was life-flighted to a hospital in Kearney on Dec. 7, 2019, after the fall during a performance at North Platte High School.
- Updated
Be careful counting out Nebraska veteran QB Adrian Martinez. He has a chip on his shoulder and the mentality of a man with nothing to lose. Perfect.
Momentum, pressure, identity and jobs on the line: Six storylines as the Huskers begin preseason camp
- Updated
Nebraska plays Illinois in less than one month. Let that sink in. As such, here's a six-pack of storylines to monitor this fall.