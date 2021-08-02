5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $349,900

Wait till you see this beautiful two story in a Cripple Creek. From the moment you walk through the front door you will love the quality of finishes and the hard work that the seller has done over the years to make this a spectacular five-bed four-bath home in a great south Lincoln neighborhood so close to schools, tons of shopping and restaurants. Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout the main floor as well as tastefully painted walls and customs blinds. The kitchen was completely been renovated about three years ago and boasts quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The laundry is conveniently located directly off the kitchen. All the bedrooms are on the second floor including the primary with a recently redone tile shower. All of this on the inside and All NEW Pella windows, siding, roof and gutters in the last two years on the outside. This home is ready for you to move right in and not have to do a thing for years and years. Call today to schedule your private showing.