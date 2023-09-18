The 4021 S 20th promises a comfortable and accessible lifestyle for its new occupants. Nestled in a tranquil Lincoln neighborhood, this 5-bed, 3-bath ranch home spans 2,350 sq ft, making it ideal space for a large family. Inside, a warm, spacious living room with new flooring and ample natural light awaits. The brand-new kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an ample counter, and cabinet space, with an adjacent dining area ideal for family meals. The main floor boasts 2 living rooms, a fireplace, 2 additional bedrooms sharing a well-appointed second bathroom, and dining space. The primary bedroom offers a peaceful escape with an ensuite bathroom, spacious closet, and ensuite bonus room. The finished basement is a bonus feature providing extra living space with 2 more legal bedrooms, a brand-new full bathroom, and ample storage space. Outside, enjoy a new front deck, fenced yard, shed, and cozy backyard patio. It's conveniently located near schools, parks, and shopping.