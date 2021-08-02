5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $335,000

Welcome home to this immaculate property in Fox Hollow! This 5 bedroom 4 bath home with over 2000 feet of finish has many tasteful and high end updates you won't want to miss. The front of the home greets you with a large porch and mature trees. Once inside, you'll find beautiful Oak hardwood floors, a large formal dining room and the kitchen that renovation dreams are made of. A large island, bar counter, high end stainless appliances and ample cabinetry make this kitchen a stunner! Adjacent to the kitchen you'll find the den /living room with built-in book cases, gas fireplace and the door to the patio out back, which opens onto a manicured oasis. The back yard is complete with professional landscaping, stained patio and button cute potting shed nestled in the trees. Upstairs are three good sized bedrooms including the vaulted ceiling primary bedroom. The daylight basement suite works as a tv room or downstairs guest suite. So much to take in, don't miss this one!!