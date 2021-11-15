 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900

Chase Collier, M: 402-659-0840, chase@one80Lincoln.com, - Beautifully updated brick ranch with over 3,000 finished sqft throughout! With 5 (3 conforming, 2 non-conforming) bedrooms, 3 living rooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, a basement office, and plenty of storage in the basement there is a room for everyone to enjoy! This home boasts new paint, flooring, fixtures, and granite counters throughout the entire property. The primary suite has 2 closets, a fireplace, and tons of space. The large kitchen is refreshed with new paint, granite counters, backsplash and new light fixtures. Completely updated bathrooms throughout the house with granite counter vanities and newly tiled showers. The basement has two living spaces, one with a fireplace place. The 2 stall garage has some additional storage space. Outside is a large yard with working, underground sprinklers. Top to bottom this house has had great upgrades and is ready to move in!

