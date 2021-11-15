Chase Collier, M: 402-659-0840, chase@one80Lincoln.com, - Beautifully updated brick ranch with over 3,000 finished sqft throughout! With 5 (3 conforming, 2 non-conforming) bedrooms, 3 living rooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, a basement office, and plenty of storage in the basement there is a room for everyone to enjoy! This home boasts new paint, flooring, fixtures, and granite counters throughout the entire property. The primary suite has 2 closets, a fireplace, and tons of space. The large kitchen is refreshed with new paint, granite counters, backsplash and new light fixtures. Completely updated bathrooms throughout the house with granite counter vanities and newly tiled showers. The basement has two living spaces, one with a fireplace place. The 2 stall garage has some additional storage space. Outside is a large yard with working, underground sprinklers. Top to bottom this house has had great upgrades and is ready to move in!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $319,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
- Updated
Here are six possibilities for Nebraska's offensive coordinator role that fit specific prerequisites, such as play-calling experience.
- Updated
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts likes the idea of Scott Frost not having his head buried in a play sheet during a game. Maybe a new way will help NU in close games.
- Updated
Internet Nebraska had an email outage over the weekend that angered customers. The company also says it will no longer provide DSL internet service.
- Updated
"The phone calls include Ms. Idigima and Mr. Weaver discussing the case, witnesses and video evidence of their pending charges," according to the petition for action on conditions of pretrial release.
- Updated
Scott Frost in 2017 was regarded as a young gun with a cutting-edge offense, a dynamic play-caller. Monday, he basically fired himself as play-caller. His story at Nebraska is simply remarkable.
- Updated
Joel Sartore will appear as himself on Tuesday’s episode -- a role he landed because the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, is a fan of Sartore’s Photo Ark project.
A 'tough 72' hours for Husker football: Coaches fired, players 'hurting', Frost looking for path forward
- Updated
Frost on restructuring contract, firing coaches: "It’s an easy decision to me to make any sacrifices I have to to have the privilege to continue to be here.”
- Updated
My, how times have changed at NU. Frank Solich's revamped staff was 10-3 in 2003, yet was shown the door. Now, Scott Frost faces his own trying task.
- Updated
Wednesday was reminiscent of the fall day in 2002 when former Nebraska coach Frank Solich announced major changes on his staff.