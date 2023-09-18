This spacious 2-story home has over 3000 sq ft and is filled with character! A perfect spot for your morning coffee, the screened-in front porch welcomes you inside, where you’ll notice details such as original hardwood floors and woodwork, glass doors, and beautiful built-ins throughout. The unique up-down stairway from the entrance takes you into the bright and updated kitchen with a large picture-window above the sink and tons of cabinet space, including a pantry in the back mudroom. Upstairs you will find 4 large bedrooms and full bath. The primary bedroom has French doors to its own cozy sunroom. The basement offers an amazing additional living space, complete with kitchen, pantry, dining and living areas, 3/4 bath, and a legal 5th bedroom. The outdoor space is just as inviting with attractive landscaping, mature trees a large patio in back as well as a shed and 2-stall garage. There’s so much warmth and plenty of room in this charming home. Call for a showing today!