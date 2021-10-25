5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $269,900

Amazing 5 bed three bath walk-out ranch home on a tree lined cul-de-sac street. Could you ask for more? This home is well cared for too! The extra large drive leads to a finished two car garage and the large front porch area. Inside you'll find a large living room with gas starter brick fireplace, informal dining and an oversized galley kitchen. Wait until you see the pantry--its huge! Down the hall the primary suite includes an updated bath and impressive windows! In fact the three bedrooms on the main level have huge and beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows. Heading downstairs you'll find a superb rec. room, two additional large bedrooms, full bath and a combined laundry mechanical room with additional cabinetry. Out back a relaxing elevated deck and fenced yard awaits. Recent improvements make the outdoors here really nice. Recently the street and the neighborhood was voted a Readers Digest finalist for nicest places in America 2020 FINALIST. Don't miss this one!