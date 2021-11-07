5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $250,000

Karie Milford, M: 402-320-3777, karie@milford.com, https://www.milford.com - Get ready to be blown away by the gorgeous updates in this stately Lincoln 2-story. You will appreciate the pops of color and the loving care that went in to maintaining the original wood trim in this historic home. Sparkling whites and neutral grays showcase the spacious rooms throughout this move-in-ready beauty, while drawing the eye to the craftsmanship and attention to detail. The kitchen is truly the heart of this home with square footage to spare; everyone can gather round for the holidays! A freshly painted exterior compliments the modern updates, while new landscaping will brighten your doorstep come the spring. The huge back yard is level, promising years of easy maintenance. The home is situated in the heart of Lincoln and the location can't be beat! Less than a 10 minute drive to UNL, Memorial Stadium, downtown Lincoln, the Lincoln Zoo and more! Easy access to HWY-77 and I-80. Welcome home!Seller i