Welcome to this fully remodeled 5 bed, 3 bath home centrally located in Lincoln! The home sits on a large corner lot, featuring hardwood flooring, new carpet, and a beautiful new addition! As you step through the front door, you'll be greeted by a remodeled kitchen, and brick fireplace. The main floor contains 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms, while the 2nd floor holds 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. With its prime location, the home enjoys easy access to shopping, dining, parks, and schools. Schedule a showing today!