Ranch style home, this 5 bedroom 3 bath with finished basement. Nicely updated 5 bedroom ranch with fenced in backyard. Nice tile floors, dining area, new counter tops. A heated shop attached at the rear of the garage. Schedule your appointment today!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $245,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officer Sara Khalil, who was at LPD since 2013, had been on leave for a knee injury since late September. And Officer Erin Spilker, who sued in January, has resigned effective March 21.
A member of the transgender community and LBGTQ advocate who spoke in favor of the city's updated fairness ordinance died by suicide Thursday.
Cruz Manley would have celebrated his fifth birthday on Tuesday. To honor him, his family has named March 1 "Cruz Day" and has asked friends, family and the Lincoln community to do random acts of kindness in his name.
The 19-year-old was riding north on South 70th Street at around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday when he passed two motorcyclists he was riding with before losing control, according to police.
In 2014, a woman told Lincoln police her 10-year-old daughter said the man had touched her inappropriately multiple times, according to the affidavit. In 2021, another girl came forward alleging he had touched her inappropriately.
Donovan Raiola enthusiastically encourages his group. But he's also holding them to a certain high standard — one that his brother, Dominic, helped establish.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
Police said two motorcyclists were traveling northbound on 70th Street near Stevens Ridge Road when one of the bikes lost control, striking the curb and then a fence.
Omar Manning, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is a big body practicing in a new spot as Nebraska goes through the early stages of spring drills.
Jayden Prentice had arranged to meet there to sell a half pound of marijuana, the prosecutor said.